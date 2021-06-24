Airlines required their passengers to show “Covid-19” examination certificates, including a QR code, or a vaccination certificate stating that they had obtained two doses of the “Corona” vaccine approved in the “issuing country” without abrasion, deletion or addition, provided that the time period (the passage of time) is taken into account. 14 days after receiving the second dose of the two-dose vaccine.

The health authorities in the country confirmed that the “Al Hosn” application provides its users with the ability to obtain these certificates, including the QR code or code.

In detail, the “Al Hosn” application (the official digital platform for tests for the emerging coronavirus “Covid-19” in the UAE) provides the service of obtaining a certificate of the PCR swab result, for “Covid-19”, and a certificate of obtaining the vaccine, including the date of obtaining each dose.

The certificates include a user’s QR code, which is updated every two minutes, and can be scanned to check your health and that of everyone around you, and to safely interact with others in meetings and public places.

The “Al-Hosn” application is the latest solution developed by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Health Department and the Dubai Health Authority, to address the “Corona” epidemic, by harnessing the latest mobile phone technologies to help control and contain the virus, as the application is characterized by ease of use, It includes the creation of a QR code for each user, in addition to the color coded scheme.

The ministry confirmed, in press statements, that the “Al-Hosn” application helps track people who have mixed or interacted with people who have been confirmed to be infected with the “Corona” virus, by using “Bluetooth” technology, so that both phones exchange identity data that is stored in an encrypted form on the “Corona” application. Al-Hosn” is installed on the user’s phone, and using this data, health authorities will be able to quickly identify people at risk of infection with the “Corona” virus, and contact them until they are retested.

And she added that the application shows the extent to which the people who demand the home quarantine adhere to the instructions and not mix with others, to protect them, protect society and achieve the benefits of the home stone, as the encryption system for the “Al Hosn” application includes creating a QR code for each user, in addition to an encrypted color system to determine the health status of each user. , where the gray color indicates that the user has not undergone the test or has undergone a test and is awaiting the result, while the green color indicates that the user’s test result was negative, and that his health condition is fine, which entitles him to access public places.

The red color indicates that the user’s test result was positive, and that he should communicate with the competent health authorities to obtain medical advice, while the amber color indicates that the user needs to take a test or re-test as a result of the possibility of being exposed to infection with the Corona virus.



