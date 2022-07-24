The Al-Hosn application, the official application for the results of “Covid-19” tests and follow-up of contacts in the UAE, announced a new feature that allows users recovering from “Covid-19” to download and share their recovery certificate through the application, in addition to the ability to show users of the recovery certificate from the virus. A travel permit for international use.

He invited users to update their app to get the feature.

In detail, the official website of the application alerted users to the possibility of obtaining a travel permit for those recovering from “Covid-19” by opening the profile on the application, going to the Add a new permit screen, and choosing Travel Permit – Recovery from the list, then choosing Add Permit, And provide the user’s QR code when traveling or the recovery certificate in “PDF” format.

He pointed out that downloading and sharing the recovery certificate from “Covid-19” from the green pass, is done by opening the profile on the application, pressing the three dots at the top left of the screen, choosing to share the recovery certificate, selecting the correct date in the user’s list of recovery certificates, and downloading Recovery certificate in PDF format.

The website also announced that obtaining the green status on the Al-Hosn application after receiving a positive result for the “Covid-19” nasal swab test is automatically done 11 days after receiving the positive result of the examination, and the green status is obtained automatically for 30 days, after obtaining the status green automatically.

A negative nasal swab result must be received every 14 days to maintain the green status, or two negative nasal swab results, separated by 24 hours, to obtain the green status.

The website indicated that the method of obtaining the green pass on the Al-Hosn application for unvaccinated, or partially vaccinated people (who received one vaccination dose or did not receive the booster dose after 6 months on the second dose), requires a nasal swab every 48 hours, pointing out that The method of obtaining the green pass in the Al-Hosn application for those who have a medical exemption or for those receiving Evusheld treatment, requires a nose swab every seven days, while obtaining the green pass in the Al-Hosn application is required for individuals fully vaccinated with the booster dose.

A nasal swab should be done every 14 days.



