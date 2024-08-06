Faisal Al Naqbi (Dibba Al Hisn)

Dibba Al-Hisn returned to training to begin the third and final stage of preparation, after holding a training camp in Turkey in preparation for the new season.

The team scored only two goals during the friendly matches played in Türkiye, scored by Joao Pedro and Sanel Samu.

The team played five friendly matches, winning two, drawing two, and losing one. The team underwent 16 training sessions, including physical fitness and general sports training.

The mission reaped positives and benefits, represented by the ideal sports gathering, strong friction, and harmony of the players.

This camp is expected to have a positive impact on the team’s performance next season, as it has contributed to enhancing the players’ physical and tactical fitness and increasing understanding between its members.

The training sessions witnessed the participation of all players amid high morale and full commitment to the instructions of the technical staff led by Brazilian Caio Zanardi, and constant follow-up from the Board of Directors.