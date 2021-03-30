The spokesman for the medical sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed that the country has advanced technology and infrastructure, which constituted one of the most important factors for the success of the vaccination campaign against the Corona virus, and helped to follow up on progress and communicate with individuals, and to follow up the vaccine transport chains, which helped professionals. In reducing the side effects since the beginning of the pandemic, noting that the application of “Al-Hosn”, which has become the National Registry of Corona vaccines in the UAE, is one of the aspects of technology that enables individuals to use it anywhere, and to show that they have obtained the vaccine.

During her participation in the sessions of the second day of the “World Summit on Immunization and Logistics Services,” organized by the “Coalition of Hope” in Abu Dhabi, to strengthen global cooperation to address the “Covid-19” virus to ensure a healthier future for all, Al Hosani stated that the Emirati leadership played a big role. In spreading awareness and conveying messages about the importance of taking the vaccine, and they appeared during the vaccination to encourage individuals to receive vaccination.

She said, “The media is a major partner in the success of the vaccination campaign against (Covid-19), and the delivery of various messages to groups of society, especially as we notice when launching any vaccination campaign the emergence of groups against vaccination, trying to mislead societies by sharing many stories that would shake the confidence of The community received the vaccine, so we were keen from the beginning on having a good understanding of the concepts and opinions in order to formulate our plan properly. ”

She added: “Targeting points of concern within the community was necessary, especially since the UAE includes more than 200 nationalities, which requires the delivery of appropriate messages for each group in this society, and to ensure that this message reaches all individuals, by using different languages ​​in the delivery of messages. And not only relying on traditional media, such as television and radio, but rather delivering messages through social media and various platforms, to reach the younger age groups, especially since the false messages and misleading information were on social media platforms, which required our presence strongly on these platforms, To illustrate the picture, and to convey the correct messages and information.

Al Hosani added: “We were also keen to benefit from the support of community leaders to address the concerns that some may have about the safety of vaccines, and to deny rumors of the relationship of vaccines and their association with some diseases, such as autism, and address such concerns, and clarify the picture to overcome challenges and misconceptions, to ensure delivery Correct message ».

She indicated that the health sector launched several campaigns to deliver messages, focusing on the most dangerous groups (senior citizens and people with chronic diseases), which had priority in getting the vaccine, as they were targeted by the media, given that some of them feared because of their health conditions, and now the campaigns are taking place. By encouraging groups of society to take the vaccine.

For his part, the Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Centers and Clinics Sector at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Dr. Hussein Abdulrahman Al-Rand, stated that the state has licensed four types of vaccines: (Sinopharma, Pfizer, Spontonic-V, and AstraZeneca), and through 31 thousand volunteers participated in clinical trials. Sinopharm vaccine.

He said, “Since the first day of the vaccination operations, the UAE has had humanitarian priorities in vaccinating senior citizens, as they are the most in need of vaccination, then those with chronic diseases, and medical teams, leading to making the vaccine available to all members of society over the age of 16,” pointing out that the government I vaccinated everyone for free.

For his part, CEO of Rafid Company (responsible for health care procurement), Rashid Saif Al Qubaisi, confirmed that the application of the finest practices using technology has contributed to adhering to the requirements of health authorities in terms of supply chains, procurement processes, and other requirements that health personnel need, pointing to Rafid’s possession of advanced technology, large warehouses, and central warehouses gave it the ability to store large numbers of vaccine, and coordinate with health authorities to determine distribution points, in addition to providing data on quantifying each point of vaccination in the country.

The vaccine is mandatory for Umrah and Hajj

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Public Health in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Hani Joukhadar, stated that the Kingdom has licensed two types of vaccines, “Pfizer” and “AstraZeneca”, and other vaccines will be added soon, indicating that the performance of the Hajj and Umrah will be linked to the obtainment of people from inside and outside the Kingdom of Certified vaccines.

He pointed out that the Kingdom focused on vaccinating medical staff and adults, then making the vaccine available to everyone, as about 150,000 doses are distributed daily, and this number can be increased by obtaining new shipments of vaccines, and the processes for obtaining the vaccine have also been expanded by making it available in the sector. The private sector is free of charge, and in military hospitals and elsewhere, in addition to allowing pre-registration of individuals, and choosing a nearby location to take the vaccine through the “My Health” application.





