Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Omran Al Hosani led his club, Abu Dhabi Chess and Mental Games, to its first title in the President’s Chess Cup for (men), which he crowned yesterday at the conclusion of the tournament organized by the club under the supervision of the Game Association and in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). Business (ADNOC) in Abu Dhabi, and witnessed the participation of 17 clubs, represented by 105 elite UAE players.

Al-Hosani’s coronation came after an exciting race for the title with Ammar Al-Sidrani (Fujairah), after the conflict between them extended to a play-off match, so that Al-Hosani won the title, and the runner-up went to Al-Sidrani, while Muhammad Saeed Al-Sidrani (Fujairah) came third.

Wafia Darwish Al-Maamari was crowned with the women’s title, Rawda Al-Serkal (Abu Dhabi) won the runner-up, Hanan Khalil (Sharjah) came in third place, Saud Jaber (Sharjah) snatched the junior title, and Salem Al-Balushi (Ittihad Kalba) came second and thirdly Muhammad Yusuf Al Ali (Fujairah). As for the girls’ title, it went to Anoud Issa (Sharjah), Hanin Jamal (Dubai), the runner-up, and Moza Al Shamsi (Al Ain), third.

Hussein Abdullah Al-Khoury, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mental Games Club, and Abdul Karim Al-Marzouqi, Secretary-General of the Game Federation, crowned the first-rankers. Saleh Darwish gave a speech on behalf of the players, during which I thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. I also thanked Abu Dhabi Club and Al-Ittihad for the distinguished organization, and the partners for their support and all those working in organizing the tournament.

Hussein Abdullah Al-Khoury said: We at Abu Dhabi Club are very proud of organizing this tournament, and we are proud that the champion this year will be from Abu Dhabi Club, after an interesting match that caught the breath of the followers, after the referees committee was forced to hold a playoff match, between the players Al-Husani and Al-Sidrani, and we also congratulate the daughter of the club Rawda Al Serkal for her second place in the women’s championship, after an exciting competition with Wafia Darwish, who won the title.

He added: We repeat our thanks to all the committees working in the tournament, and thanks go to ADNOC for hosting and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the strategic partner, and to the Referees and Technical Committee, and the club will honor its players who occupied advanced positions in the tournament that we will build on for the year 2023 so that the club continues its successful career and annual achievements.

Al-Khoury thanked all the participating clubs and appreciated the level presented by the championship, especially the girls’ championship, which showed players with a promising future in the game at the level of Arab and international championships. Since the eighties of the last century and excelled in it.

For his part, Abdul Karim Al-Marzouqi, Secretary General of the Chess Federation, said: We are happy to hold the precious and most important tournament in the federation’s calendar again.

We thank the Abu Dhabi Club for the distinguished organization and hosting, and thanks extend to all participants, organizers and referees, and the activity will continue in the coming period, as we look forward to achieving the same success in the UAE Teams Championship, which will be hosted by the Dubai Chess Club and will start next Monday.

Omran Al Hosani, the men’s champion, dedicated the precious title to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and expressed his great pride in this achievement, which was achieved for the first time for him and his club, and thanked his parents for his continuous support and assistance, which contributed to his brilliance in the game. In general, and in this precious tournament in particular, Omran said: The competition was difficult and exciting until the last moments, and everyone gave a distinguished return, and the race was strong from the first round to the ninth, and this formed a strong incentive for me, especially since I faced senior players in chess.