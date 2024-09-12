Ali Maali (Abu Dhabi)

Sharjah team will miss the duo of goalkeeper Adel Al Hosani and midfielder Majed Rashid for the match between “Al-Malik” and Istiklol Tajikistan in the first round of the AFC Champions League 2, scheduled for next Tuesday in the first group competitions, in the match that will be held in the Tajik capital Dushanbe. Al Hosani’s absence is due to the player’s expulsion in the last Asian season, and Majed Rashid for receiving 3 yellow cards.

In light of these changes, things have become clear to the Romanian Cosmin Olaroiu, the team’s coach, by resorting to goalkeeper Maid Musabah, in addition to searching for a suitable alternative for the absence of Majed Rashid. There is more than one player in this position that will be decided upon before traveling to Tajikistan next Sunday.

On the other hand, Guilherme Pero, the new young Brazilian in Sharjah’s ranks, has become the new winning card in the coach’s hands after Pero participated in his first training session with Al-Malik, and was welcomed appropriately by the technical and administrative staff and the players on the field. In training, the player showed good technical and physical condition that pushes him to be present in his first Asian match and for “Al-Malik” this season, according to Cosmin’s vision and the stability of the foreigners present in the match list. The confrontation is of utmost importance for the player to get to know realistically the level of the new Brazilian talent who enjoyed high capabilities during his presence in the Corinthians team, despite being only (20 years old).