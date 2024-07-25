Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

World Cup referee Fahad Bader Al Hosni and international referee Najat Hassan Al Balushi will participate in the Asian Futsal Referees Elite Course, scheduled to be held at the continental federation’s headquarters in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur from July 29 to August 2.

The course programme includes a number of theoretical and practical lectures, which deal with the law of the game and the latest amendments, in addition to analysing cases and events related to matches.

The course also focuses on developments in visual support technology, which provides additional support to referees by allowing them to review their decisions on a screen next to the pitch. This technology was used in the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021.