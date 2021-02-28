Al-Hol | Three died in a fire at al-Hol camp in Syria

The fire started with an explosion on the stove after a group of Syrians had celebrated a wedding at the camp.

Two a Syrian child and woman died in a fire at al-Hol camp in northern Syria on Saturday. In addition, about 30 people were taken to hospital.

The fire started with an explosion on the stove after a group of Syrians had celebrated a wedding at the camp.

The Al-Hol camp has nearly 62,000 people, the majority of whom are women and children. Al-Hol is a camp run by Kurdish forces that includes suspects in the extremist Isis family.

At the camp The situation of Westerners has been talking for a long time. In their home countries, some women have been accused of involvement in the terrorist activities of the extremist organization Isis.

Again, many NGOs have been concerned about the difficult conditions in the camp, especially for children.

There are also Finns at the Al-Hol camp, some of whom have already been taken away. According to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, there are still an estimated five Finnish women and fifteen children in the camp.