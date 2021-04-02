Al-Hol | More than a hundred suspected members of Isis were arrested during the Kurdish al-Hol operation

According to the Kurds, members of Isis infiltrated the camp by appearing as civilians who had lost their homes.

Syrian Kurdish forces say they have apprehended 125 suspected members of the extremist organization Isis in a security operation at the al-Hol refugee camp. Kurdish spokesman Ali al-Hassanin 20 of those arrested are terrorist cell leaders responsible for numerous murders in the camp during the early part of the year.

Conditions in Al-Hol are at least harsh and the security situation has deteriorated. According to figures from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the situation in Syria, forty killings were carried out at the camp during the first half of the year. Kurdish authorities blame Isis supporters for the acts, but humanitarian sources say the causes of some of the deaths may be due to disputes between different ethnic groups.

According to Ali al-Hassan, members of Isis had infiltrated the camp by appearing as civilians who had lost their homes.

The Kurdish security operation was launched last weekend. Its purpose is to undermine Isis’ activities in al-Hol and to secure the lives of those living in the camp. In addition, it is intended to give charities better opportunities to operate safely in the camp.

In connection with the arrests, the Kurds confiscated, among other things, materials used in the manufacture of explosives and military equipment.

Al-Hol is a camp complex in northeastern Syria with more than 60,000 people, most of whom are women and children. The area is under Kurdish rule. In addition to Syrians and Iraqis, there are, among others, European family members of Isis fighters.

Residents ended up in the camp after the fall of the caliphate proclaimed by Isis two years ago.