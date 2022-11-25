Dina Mahmoud (London)

The “Al-Hol” camp for the displaced, which houses tens of thousands of family members of the militants of the terrorist organization “ISIS” in Syria, is hardly absent from the forefront of events until it returns to it again, after it has become more like a “black hole”, and no one can identify what is burning. At its center are events, many of which are tragic.

International and human rights calls have been renewed to intensify efforts to protect thousands of children and young people languishing in this camp located in northeastern Syria, with a population of more than 65,000 people from dozens of countries of the world, after the bodies of two girls were found in a sewage pit inside, with traces of stabs.

This bloody incident, which the United Nations and regional and international human rights organizations hastened to condemn, was the latest indication of the tightening of the terrorist organization “ISIS”, its almost complete control over the situation in that camp, which, over the years, turned into a center for recruitment and fundraising for the benefit of the leaders of that camp. bloody group.

According to the reports received from it, the camp includes a heavily guarded section, known as the “Annex”, which houses 10,000 people, including 2,000 women and 8,000 children and minors. It is feared that this section has become a center for planning liquidation and assassination operations, the number of which has increased at a rapid rate in Al-Hol since the beginning of this year, and has claimed the lives of at least 40 people.

And the American news site “Al-Monitor” quoted one of the detainees in the camp, “Umm Maryam,” as saying via the “WhatsApp” instant messaging application: that the two girls were killed because they most likely refused to wear the veil, and that they may have been subjected to sexual assault, before they were killed. Brutally, mostly with a knife.

Residents of the camp revealed that the physical liquidation operations taking place in the “Al-Hol” camp sometimes occur on suspicion of the victims’ cooperation with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) or the international coalition against “ISIS”, and of course extend to the security guards of the camp, and some International relief workers.

Analysts expressed their fears about the miserable fate that awaits children and minors residing in the camp, if their stay is prolonged, in light of the fact that they are now vulnerable to either being killed by ISIS followers, or being recruited to join the ranks of this terrorist organization.

At the same time, “Al-Monitor” quoted press sources in the city of Edel, as saying that “ISIS” now considers the “Al-Hol” camp as one of its sources of funding, as its members engage in operations to smuggle women from it, in return for obtaining a sum of money from these women who They obtained this money before that from their relatives outside the camp, who smuggled the money into the country.

According to the same sources, ISIS uses the proceeds of smuggling operations to buy weapons to supply its women inside the camp, in order to enable them to carry out any torture or killing operations for its benefit. In addition, every time the SDF launches raids or arrests to rein in the militants in the camp, the militants carry out revenge attacks against these forces.