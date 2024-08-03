Paris (AFP)

Saudi Hussein Asem Al-Hizam was eliminated from the first round of the pole vault competition in the athletics competitions at the Paris Olympic Games, after failing to clear the first barrier of 5.40 meters.

Al-Hizam had caught the eye at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, when he was on the verge of joining the group of finalists, had he succeeded in his third and final attempt to clear the 5.75m barrier. He was hoping at the time to kill two birds with one stone, qualifying for the final round, and improving his personal record (5.70m), but he failed in three consecutive attempts, and finished the championship in fourteenth place. He participated in the Budapest World Championships last year and finished in 26th place.

The Omani Ali Anwar Ali Al Balushi and the Iraqi Taha Hussein Yassin were not in a better situation than Al Hazam, as they were eliminated in the first round of the 100m race.

Al Balushi finished sixth with a time of 10.26 seconds in the third series, which was won by Britain’s Louie Hinchliffe (9.98 seconds) ahead of American world champion Noah Lyles (10.04 seconds).

As for Yassin, he came in ninth and last (10.50 seconds) in the seventh series, which was the fastest in the qualifiers, after the American Kenneth Bednarek completed it in a time of 9.97 seconds, which is the same time with which his compatriot Fred Kerley won the eighth group.

“I was trying not to burn too many cartridges, not to overdo it, but it was harder than expected,” Lyles said in the mixed zone. “The competitors gave it their all and I should have expected that since it’s the Olympics.”

Jamaican youngster Keeshan Thompson (23 years old), who has the fastest time this season, dominated the first series and finished it with a time of 10 seconds.

Italian Olympic champion Marcel Jacobs, the surprise of Tokyo three years ago, came second in the fifth series with a time of 10.05 seconds.

The second race was for the Iraqi Yassin, after he competed in the preliminary round, and booked his ticket to the first round, after coming in fourth in the fourth series (10.51 seconds).

Runner Samer Al-Yafei, who carried the Yemeni flag in the opening ceremony, was eliminated from the preliminary round after coming in eighth and last in the third series (11.54 seconds), and was followed by Libyan Ahmed Al-Sabai, who came in eighth and last in the fourth series (11.89 seconds).

Kuwaiti Amal Al Roumi, Palestinian Laila Al Masri and Bahraini Nelly Jepkosgei left empty-handed in the 800m play-off.

Al-Rumi came in eighth and last in the fourth series with a time of 2:12.13 minutes, Jepkosgei came in fifth in the same series (2:01.12 minutes), while Al-Masry came in eighth and last in the second series with a time of 2:16.72 minutes. The three runners were eliminated in the first round on Friday.