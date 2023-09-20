Al Hilal will play again in the Saudi league against Damac after debuting in the AFC Champions League against Navbahor. Today we will show you the possible lineup of Neymar’s team for this match.
Here we leave you the possible lineup of Al Hilal to play this match:
BY: AL OWAIS – The Saudi goalkeeper is an invaluable asset for Al Hilal. His presence in goal is essential for the team’s defensive security. Al Owais stands out for his size, excellent positioning and his cat-like reflexes that allow him to take impossible balls and keep a clean sheet on numerous occasions.
RHP: ABDULHAMID – Solid defender who has become a pillar of the team. His ability to defend and advance down the right wing makes him an essential part of Al Hilal’s defensive structure.
DFC: HASSAN AL-TAMBAKTI – Hassan Al-Tambakti, a talented defender, is a fundamental part of Al Hilal’s central defense. His intelligence in marking and his ability to anticipate plays are crucial to keeping opposing forwards at bay.
DFC: AL ALBULAYI – The scorer of the goal in the team’s debut in the AFC Champions League. He will once again be part of the defensive backline for this match
LI: AL SHAHRANI – The experienced Saudi defender brings experience and leadership to the team’s defensive line. His ability to close space and clear dangerous balls is a major asset.
DCM: RUBEN NEVES – Ruben Neves, the Portuguese midfielder, is a luxury addition for Al Hilal. His vision of the game, precision in passing and ability to recover balls in midfield make him a key player in the team’s structure.
DCM: AL FARAJ – A talented Saudi midfielder, he brings balance to Al Hilal’s midfield. His ability to maintain possession of the ball and distribute it intelligently is essential to creating scoring opportunities.
MD: MICHAEL – Michael is known for his dribbling skills and his ability to break down defensive lines. His creativity and ability to unbalance opponents make him a valuable asset in midfield.
MCO: MALCOM – The former Barça player is a constant threat in the attacking lines. His speed, dribbling and ability to deliver accurate crosses make him dangerous in Al Hilal’s attack.
MY: NEYMAR – Neymar, the famous Brazilian forward, is the undisputed star of Al Hilal. His dribbling ability, vision and ability to score goals are unmatched. Neymar is a true offensive weapon for the team.
DC: MITROVIC – The Serbian striker provides strength and presence in the rival area. His ability to win aerial duels and finish plays makes him a constant threat in the penalty box.
This is what the formation on the field would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Al Owais
Defenses: Abdulhamid, Hassan Al Tambakti, Al Albulayi, Al Shahrani
Midfielders: Ruben Neves, AlFaraj, Michael, Malcom, Neymar
Forward: Mitrovic
