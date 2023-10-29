On Monday the 30th, Al Hilal will seek to maintain its streak of results and play that it has been carrying since the beginning of the Saudi championship. Jorge Jesus’ men will face an Al Hazm team that has been in decline since the beginning of the championship. Will they be able to win titles without their great star; Neymar Jr?
BY: BONUS – Under the three suits, Bono stands like an insurmountable wall. The former Sevilla player was one of the best goalkeepers in the world last season, and his signing represents security for Al-Hilal that few players can give you.
RHP: ABDULHAMID – Solid defender who has become a pillar of the team. His ability to defend and advance down the right flank makes him an essential part of Al Hilal’s defensive structure.
DFC: KALIDOU KOULIBALY – Kalidou Koulibaly, a name that resonates throughout the football world, leads Al-Hilal’s defensive line. His intimidating presence and tactical intelligence are a true bulwark. Koulibaly is defense in its purest form, a force few forwards dare challenge.
DFC: AL ALBULAYI – The scorer of the goal in the team’s debut in the AFC Champions League and a key piece of this line. He will once again be part of the defensive backline for this match.
LI: YASIR AL-SHAHRANI – Left back Yasir Al-Shahrani is a perfect combination of defense and attack. His speed and aggressiveness in marking are matched by his ability to advance and contribute to the creation of opportunities. Al-Shahrani is a complete defender who brings balance to the team.
MC: RUBEN NEVES – Ruben Neves, the Portuguese midfielder, is a luxury addition for Al Hilal. His vision of the game, precision in passing and ability to recover balls in midfield make him a key player in the team’s structure.
MC: MILINKOVIC SAVIC: Behind the offensive line we will find one of Al-Hilal’s best signings in this summer market, Milinkovic Savic
MD: MICHAEL – Michael is known for his dribbling skills and his ability to break down defensive lines. His creativity and ability to unbalance opponents make him a valuable asset in midfield.
MCO: MALCOM – Malcom, with his virtuoso dribbling and his ability to score from any position, is a constant threat in attack. His presence up front adds an unpredictable dimension to Al-Hilal’s game.
MY: AL DAWSARY – Neymar’s injury has fallen like a bucket of cold water in Arabia. He will miss the entire season and Al Dawsary will be the player who replaces him.
DC: MITROVIC – The Serbian striker provides strength and presence in the rival area. His ability to win aerial duels and finish plays makes him a constant threat in the penalty box.
This is what the formation on the field would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Bonus
Defenses: Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Albulayi, Al Shahrani
Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Milinkovic Savic, Michael, Malcom, Al Dawsari
Forward: Mitrovic
