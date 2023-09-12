Once the national team break is over, it is time to return to the domestic competitions of each country and the Saudi Pro League begins its sixth day. Al-Hilal face the weekend as leaders of the league and need to continue adding against Al-Riyadh to continue their streak. This is the possible Al-Hilal eleven:
BY: Bonus – The Moroccan goalkeeper has already made his debut with his new team and will clearly remain as a starter. Bono has been one of the best in the world this past season, and Al-Hilal has life insurance with him between the sticks.
LD: S. Abdulhamid – One of the immovable pieces in the defense on the right wing, the 24-year-old Saudi national team.
DFC: Kalidou Koulibaly – The center back is probably the best defensive addition in the league in this transfer market, and is already a fundamental piece of the team.
DFC: Ali Al Bulayhi – The experienced 33-year-old international with Saudi Arabia cannot be missing from the starting eleven.
LI: Y. Alshahrani – To close the defensive fence another experienced 31-year-old Saudi who is also part of the national team.
MC: R. Neves – The Portuguese midfielder cannot be missing in the midfield as he is one of the star signings this summer.
MC: M. Kanno – Due to the expulsion of Milinković-Savić in the previous match, the Saudi international could be enabled in that position.
MCO: Milinkovic-Savic – The former Lazio player completes a feared midfield in the Saudi Pro League, and is also beginning to understand very well with those up front, so there will be no shortage of goals in this team.
ED: Malcom – The Brazilian is responding well to his starting role with the team and has already made his debut as a scorer.
MI: Neymar – After a long international break, Neymar could play his first game with Al-Hilal and also start. Much is expected of the Brazilian star in Saudi Arabia.
DC: A. Mitrović – The Serbian scorer has already debuted with the Saudi team’s shirt and his scoring instinct will contribute a lot to the team’s offense.
Goalie: Bonus.
Defenses: S. Abdulhamid, Mohammed Jahfali, Ali Al Bulayhi, Y. Alshahrani.
Midfielders: R. Neves, M. Kanno, Milinkovic-Savic
Fronts: Malcom, Mitrovic and Neymar Jr.
