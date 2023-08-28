This Monday, August 28, Al Hilal FC receives at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium the Al-Ettifaq in the corresponding day 4 of the First Division of Saudi Arabia.
In this commitment the debut of the Brazilian star will not yet take place Neymar Jr, after being the star signing of the current market in the Arab country because he is rehabilitating from his injury, so he could see activity until the end of September.
The Riyadh team is one of the main candidates to win the crown and they have a fairly powerful squad, as they did not hesitate to arm themselves to compete for the crown.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the Al-Za’eem team against the team of Steven Gerard.
Q: Bonus – The Moroccan goalkeeper has already made his debut with his new team and would clearly remain as a starter.
DFD: S. Abdulhamid – One of the immovable pieces in the defense on the right wing, the 24-year-old Saudi national team.
CB: Mohammed Jahfali – The experienced 32-year-old centre-back is an important element in the back line.
CB: Ali Al Bulayhi – Another experienced 33-year-old and international with Saudi Arabia cannot be missing from the starting eleven.
DFI: Y. Alshahrani – To close the defensive fence another experienced 31-year-old Saudi who is also part of the team.
MC: R. Neves – The Portuguese midfielder cannot be missing in midfield as he is one of the star signings this summer.
MC: M.Kanno- Due to the expulsion of Milinković-Savić in the previous game, the Saudi international could be enabled in that position.
MD: Michael- The Brazilian as a right winger is doing things well at the start of the season.
CM: Malcolm – Another Brazilian who is responding well to his tenure with the team has already made his debut as a scorer.
IM: S. Aldawsari – The Saudi international is an inevitable option in the team, he is one of the players who contributes the most to the team’s offense.
DC: A. Mitrovic – The Serbian goalscorer has already made his debut in the Saudi squad shirt and his scoring nose will contribute a lot to the team’s offense.
Goalie: Bonus.
defenses: S. Abdulhamid, Mohammed Jahfali, Ali Al Bulayhi and Y. Alshahrani.
Midfielders: R. Neves, M. Kanno, Michael, Malcolm, S. Aldawsari.
Forward: A. Mitrovic.
