Al-Hilal faces Al-Okhdood this week on matchday nine of the Saudi Pro League, and as leaders of the competition they are not going to leave anything behind. This is the Al-Hilal eleven that we could see this weekend to continue their undefeated streak:
BY: BONUS – Under the three suits, Bono stands like an insurmountable wall. The former Sevilla player was one of the best goalkeepers in the world last season, and his signing represents security for Al-Hilal that few players can give you.
RHP: ABDULHAMID – Solid defender who has become a pillar of the team. His ability to defend and advance down the right wing makes him an essential part of Al Hilal’s defensive structure.
DFC: KALIDOU KOULIBALY – Kalidou Koulibaly, a name that resonates throughout the football world, leads Al-Hilal’s defensive line. His intimidating presence and tactical intelligence are a true bulwark. Koulibaly is defense in its purest form, a force few forwards dare challenge.
DFC: AL ALBULAYI – The scorer of the goal in the team’s debut in the AFC Champions League. He will once again be part of the defensive backline for this match
LI: YASIR AL-SHAHRANI – Left back Yasir Al-Shahrani is a perfect combination of defense and attack. His speed and aggressiveness in marking are matched by his ability to advance and contribute to the creation of opportunities. Al-Shahrani is a complete defender who brings balance to the team.
DCM: RUBEN NEVES – Ruben Neves, the Portuguese midfielder, is a luxury addition for Al Hilal. His vision of the game, precision in passing and ability to recover balls in midfield make him a key player in the team’s structure.
MCO: MILINKOVIC SAVIC: Behind the offensive line we will find one of Al-Hilal’s best signings in this summer market, Milinkovic Savic
MD: MICHAEL – Michael is known for his dribbling skills and his ability to break down defensive lines. His creativity and ability to unbalance opponents make him a valuable asset in midfield.
MCO: MALCOM – Malcom, with his virtuoso dribbling and his ability to score from any position, is a constant threat in attack. His presence up front adds an unpredictable dimension to Al-Hilal’s game.
MY: NEYMAR – Neymar, the famous Brazilian forward, is the undisputed star of Al Hilal. His dribbling ability, vision and ability to score goals are unmatched. Neymar is a true offensive weapon for the team.
DC: MITROVIC – The Serbian striker provides strength and presence in the rival area. His ability to win aerial duels and finish plays makes him a constant threat in the penalty box.
This is what the formation on the field would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Bonus
Defenses: Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Albulayi, Al Shahrani
Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Milinkovic Savic, Michael, Malcom, Neymar
Forward: Mitrovic
