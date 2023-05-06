Al-Hilal lost the second leg of the AFC Champions League final, against Urawa, 0-1, after it had tied 1-1 in the first leg.

Urawa scored the only goal of the match, in the 49th minute, after Al-Hilal player, Peruvian Andre Carrillo, scored by mistake.

With this victory, Urawa Red Diamonds achieved their third Asian title, after the 2007 and 2017 seasons.

Al-Hilal failed to achieve an unprecedented achievement, which is to achieve the title for three consecutive seasons, and to raise its tally to 5 Asian titles.

With this victory, Urawa Red Diamonds will participate in the 2023 Club World Cup, which will be held next December in Saudi Arabia.

The most expensive Asian title at the club level returned to Japan, after an absence of 5 years, when Kashima Antlers achieved the last title for the country in 2018.

The Belgian Edmelson Junior, the Qatari striker of Al-Duhail, was crowned with the AFC Champions League Golden Boot, with 8 goals.