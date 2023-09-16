Al Hilal faces the first round of the AFC Champions League. Neymar’s team has three wins in a row, and faces a team, a priori, much inferior. This is everything you need to know about the match:
In which stadium is Al-Hilal vs Navbahor played?
City: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: King Fahd Stadium
Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
Schedule: 20:00 in Spain, 12:00 in Mexico, 15:00 in Argentina
How can you watch Al-Hilal vs Navbahor on television in Spain?
How can you watch Al-Hilal vs Navbahor on television in Argentina?
DIRECTV, Claro Sports
How can you watch Al-Hilal vs Navbahor on television in Mexico?
ESPN Mexico
How can you watch Al-Hilal vs Navbahor on television in the United States?
FOX
Rival
Result
Competition
Riyadh
6-1V
Saudi League
Al Ittihad
3-4V
Saudi League
Al Ettifaq
2-0V
Saudi League
Al Raed
0-4V
Saudi League
Al Fayha
1-1
Saudi League
Rival
Result
Competition
Surkon Thermez
2-0V
Uzbekistan Cup
FC AGMK
0-0
Uzbekistan League
Sogdiana
2-1D
Uzbekistan League
Al Wakrah
0-1V
AFC Champions League standings
Aral Nukus
0-2V
Uzbekistan Cup
Al-Hilal has overcome one of the most complicated tests of the season on matchday five, overcoming a 3-1 defeat against Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad with a stellar Mitrovic. The current leaders of the championship have proven to be a great team, not only because of the signings made in the transfer market, but because they are capable of recovering from adversity and that is why they arrive undefeated in the competition to the sixth day. In addition, it is expected that Neymar can make his debut in the AFC Champions League after his debut in the Saudi league last Friday.
Al-Hilal: Bond; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al-Boleahi, Al-Shahrani; Rubén Neves, Kanno, Milinkovic-Savic; Malcom, Neymar, Mitrovic.
Navbahor: Yusupov, Golba, Khashimov, Milovic, Yuldoshev, Boltaboev, Dokic, Iskanderov, Urunov, Abdukholikov and Tabatadze
Al-Hilal 5-0 Navbahor
