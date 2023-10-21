He Al Hilal, a club in which the Brazilian star Neymar Junior plays, who has received the terrible news of a torn ligament that will sideline him from the fields for at least six months, will play its third game of the group stage of the Asian Champions League, where it shares an area with Navbahor Namangan, Nassaji Mazandaran and Mumbai City. Precisely, he will face this last rival, so we will review the preview of this confrontation.
In which stadium is Al Hilal vs Mumbai played?
Date: Monday, October 23, 2023
Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: King Fahd International Stadium (Riyadh)
Schedule: 15.00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 14.00 in Bolivia and Venezuela and 13.00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 12.00 CDMX, 20.00 in Spain.
Referee: To confirm
How can you watch Al Hilal vs Mumbai?
At the moment, no television or streaming has been announced for any of the Spanish-speaking markets, although it is expected that this will happen in the next few hours, although you can follow the minute by minute on streaming platforms. live results.
What is the latest news from Al Hilal?
Brazilian Neymar suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee, as confirmed by Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia, and will undergo an operation that will then lead to extensive rehabilitation.
“The medical examinations that Neymar underwent confirmed the tear of the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his knee,” the Saudi club announced on its official account on the social network X.
What is the latest news from Mumbai?
The Indian team has fallen in the two games it has played in the Asian Champions League, while in its domestic tournament it is in second place, with just three games played and seven points collected.
Possible alignments
Al Hilal: Bond; Abdulhamid S.; Koulibaly K., Al Bulayhi A., Al Shahrani Y.; Milinkovic-Savic S., Neves R., Michael, Malcom; Al Dawsari S., Mitrovic A.
Mumbai City: Mohammad Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Tiri, Akash Mishra, Apuia, Yoell van Nieff, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz.
Forecast
Al Hilal will win 1 to 0, with a goal from Al Dawsari
