Inter Miami will continue its unusual preseason ahead of the start of the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. The team led by Gerardo Martino has not had the expected results so far, registering a draw and a defeat in its preparation duels.
On their next tour stop, the Herons will visit Al Hilal at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This is all you need to know about it.
You can see the game through the signal MLS Pass on Apple TV, MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico) and MLS Pass on Apple TV.
Goalie: D. Callender
Defending: T. Avilés, S. Kryvstsov, N. Allen, D. Yedlin, J. Alba
Half: J. Gressel, D. Ruiz, S. Busquets
Lead: L. Messi, L. Suárez
Through its social networks, Inter Miami announced the hiring of Nicolás Freire, an Argentine defender from Pumas who was on loan with Olympiacos of Greece.
The 29-year-old Argentine defender arrives on loan to Las Garzas for the 2024 season.
Goalie: Y. Bonus
Defending: S. Abdulhamid, K, Koulibaly, A. Al Bulayhi, Y. Alshahrani
Half: M. Kanno, R. Neves, S. Milinkovic Savic
Lead: S. Aldawsari, A. Mitrovic, Michael
In recent weeks there has been talk about Neymar's possible departure from Al Hilal. The Arab team has denied this information.
According to a report by journalist Fabrizio Romano, the board is not considering terminating the Brazilian star's contract, but will release him for this tournament because he will not be able to play due to his serious injury.
Al Hilal 2-1 Inter Miami
