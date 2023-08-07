Next Wednesday August 9 at the King Fahd Stadiumhe al hilalfrom Portuguese ruben neves and the French defender Kalidou Koulibalyis measured at Al Shababfrom the Argentine Ever Banegain the semifinals of the Arab Clubs Championship 2023a tournament that tests the best Arab clubs in the region.
al hilal got the pass to the prelude to the final this Saturday by beating 1-3 to Al Ittihadthanks to the goals of the Serbian Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Salem Al-Dawsari and the brazilian Malcolm Silvathus dismissing the squadron of the French Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanteas well as the Portuguese Joao Jota.
On the other hand, Al Shabab had to resort to a penalty shootout to be able to eliminate the Al Wahdaalthough they lost the Brazilian by expulsion iago santos. After finishing goalless in regulation time, the failure of Fares Jumaa and the success of Majed Kanabah they ended the match.
When? Wednesday, August 9
Place: Ta’if, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: King Fahd Stadium
Schedule: 12:00 p.m. (MEX), 2:00 p.m. (USA), 3:00 p.m. (ARG), 8:00 p.m. (ESP)
For now there is no information on where to watch the match, although some duels have been televised on TV or streaming through DirectTV in Argentina and Sky either Blue to Go in Mexico.
The team is still looking for more reinforcements and one of its objectives is the Portuguese attacker joao felixHowever the Atletico Madrid He rejected his first offer, which was to loan him out for a season. Los Colchoneros want a definitive transfer, although the Arab club is expected to make another offer.
Another option is Nigerian Victor Osimhen, who has been offered an annual salary of 1.16 million euros. The striker scored 26 goals in the A series with the napolihelping to conquer the shield.
Goalie: Abdullah Al Maiouf
defenses: Ali Al Boleahi, Kalidou Koulibaly, Saud Abdulhamid, Yasser Al-Shahrani
midfielders: Ruben Neves, Mohammed Kanno, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
strikers: Salem Al-Dawsari, Michael Delgado, Malcolm Silva
substitutes: Mohammed Al-Breik, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Nasser Aldawsari, André Carrillo, Musab Al-Juwayr, Habib Al-Wotayan, Saad Al-Nasser, Abdullah Radif, Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Mohammed Al-Khaibari, Mohammed Jahfali, Hamad Al -Yami
Just like other Arab ensembles, Al Shabab He is also tempting other players, such is the case of the Brazilian willian joseph of the Real Betiswho is also dreaming of going to Mexico with the Blue CrossThey have even entered into negotiations.
Likewise, the other star that the team wants is also the Brazilian Willianwho just in mid-July of this year signed a new contract with the fulham from England. According to the journalist Fabrizio Romanothe Saudi club sent a proposal to hire the attacker, without any response from the Blues.
Goalie: Kim Seung-gyu
defenses: Nader Al-Sharari, Hassan Al Tambakti, Hussain Al Sibyani, Fawaz Al Sagourq
midfielders: Riyadh Sharahili, Gustavo Cuellar, Husain Al Monassar
strikers: Abdullah Al Joui, Ever Banega, Hattan Babhir
substitutes: Turki Al-Ammar, Majed Kanabah, Khalid Abdullah Al Asiri, Abdulelah Al-Shammeri, Mohammed Issa Al Yami, Fawaz Al-Qarni, Saad Abdullah Naseeb Al Muwallad, Abdullah Matuq, Mohammed Essa Harbush, Mohammed Saleem
Al Hilal 3-1 Al Shabab
