Al Hilal and Al Nassr will meet next Monday, April 8 at 9:30 p.m. for the semi-finals of the Saudi Arabia Super Cup. Two of the great teams in the Arab league face each other. Below we leave you with all the information necessary for the preview of this meeting:
Al Hilal vs Al-Nassr match information
City: Almahalah, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: Damac Club Stadium
Date: Friday, April 5
Time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can Al Hilal vs Al-Nassr be seen on television in Spain?
Marca.com
How will Al Hilal vs Al-Nassr be seen on television in Argentina?
Star +
How will Al Hilal vs Al-Nassr be seen on television in Mexico?
Star +
How will Al Hilal vs Al-Nassr be seen on television in the United States?
Paramount+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Khaleej
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al Okdhood
|
3-0V
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al Shabab
|
3-4V
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Damac
|
2-1V
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al Ittihad
|
0-2V
|
AFC
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Damac
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Abha
|
0-8V
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Tai SC
|
5-1V
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Ahli SFC
|
0-1V
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Ain
|
4-3V
|
AFC Champions League
Al Hilal: On the part of Al Hilal, they will not be able to count on the Brazilian star Neymar.
Al Nassr: Those injured by Al-Nassr are Abdulelah Al Amri, Aziz Behich, Sultan Al Ghanam, Anderson Talisca and Waleed Abdullah.
Al Hilal: Al-Watyan, Renan Lodi, Al-Shahrani, Al-Dawsari, Jahfali, Malcom, Rúben Neves, Milincovik-Savic, Al-Hamdan, Mitrovic and Michael.
Al Nassr: Ospina, Yahya, Lajami, Laporte, Telles, Al-Najei, Brozovic, Mané, Otávio, Ghareeb, Cristiano Ronaldo
Al Hilal 1-2 Al Nassr
