Al-Hilal will host Al-Hazm in the round of 16 of the Saudi Champions Cup. This is a fundamental match for the morale of two teams that live very different realities in the league championship. Al-Hilal is the sole leader with 9 wins in 11 games, and Al-Hazm is second to last.
In which stadium is Al-Hilal vs Al Hazm played?
City: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: King Fahd Stadium
Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
Schedule: 19:00 in Spain, 11:00 in Mexico, 14:00 in Argentina
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
How can you watch Al-Hilal vs Al Hazm on television in Spain?
Marca.com
How can you watch Al-Hilal vs Al Hazm on television in Mexico?
ESPN Mexico
How can you watch Al-Hilal vs Al Hazm on television in Argentina?
DIRECTV, Claro Sports
How can you watch Al-Hilal vs Al Hazm on television in the United States?
FOX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Ahli
|
3-1V
|
Saudi League
|
Mumbai City
|
6-0V
|
AFC Champions League
|
Al Khaleej
|
1-0V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Okhdood
|
0-3V
|
Saudi League
|
Nassaji Mazandaran
|
0-3V
|
AFC Champions League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Ittihad
|
2-2
|
Saudi League
|
Al Raed
|
4-3V
|
Saudi League
|
Damac
|
4-1D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Taawoun
|
1-3D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Arabi
|
3-1V
|
Saudi Champions Cup
Al-Hilal is one of the fittest teams in the world right now. Despite having lost Neymar in the last national team break, the team has now gone 15 consecutive games without losing, and in the Saudi Pro League they have only dropped points on two occasions that ended in a draw. The Saudi league is being very close, but this streak by Al-Hilal has set them apart from the rest and they are three points into second place.
For its part, Al Hazm comes from a more than worthy and hard-fought draw against Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad. His numbers in the Saudi league championship are worrying, but there is still time to turn the tables.
Al-Hilal: Bond; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al-Boleahi, Al-Shahrani; Milinkovic-Savic, Rubén Neves, Malcom; Michael, Al-Dawsari, Mitrovic.
Al Hazm: Ibrahim Zaied; Ahmad, Paulo Ricardo, Bruno Viana, Qasheesh; Vina, Ben Traoré, Tozé; Mohammed Al Thani, Badamosi, Selemani
Al Hilal 3-0 Al Hazem
