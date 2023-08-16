The Saudi Professional League from Saudi Arabia started its actions last week and is now about to play Matchday 2. This Saturday, August 19, the al hilal will crash into the al feiha in it Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.
He al hilal comes from beating 1-3 at Abha as a visitor, after a hat trick from the Brazilian Malcolm de Oliveira. In the same way, al feiha added three points by beating 3-1 at Al Khaleejwith goals from the Brazilian Ricardo Ryllerthe zambian Fashion Sakala and Sultan Mendash.
When? Saturday, August 19
Place: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium
Schedule: 12:00 pm (Mexico)
In some countries it will be possible to see DAZN, SSC and Sports TV2.
Just this Monday, the team closed the contract of the Brazilian Neymar Jrcoming from psg. Journalist Fabrizio Romano announced that the Parisians accepted the last formal offer sent a few days ago and finally reached an agreement with the Saudi team for the sale of the striker for the next two seasons. The transfer, valued at 80 million euros net, could reach 100 for compliance bonuses.
Goalie: Abdullah Al Maiouf
defenses: Ali Al Bulayhi, Mohammed Jahfali, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Mohammed Al Burayk
midfielders: Rúben Neves, Musab Al Juwayr, Malcom de Oliveira
strikers: Salem Al-Dawsari, Michael Delgado, Abdullah Al-Hamddan
The Arab team also made a signing this weekend and it is about the winger Henry Onyekuruwho last season added 28 appearances and eight goals in the Turkish championship with the Adana Demirspor. The Nigerian joins for two years and will wear the number 7, joining his compatriot Anthony Nwakaeme.
Goalie: Vladimir Stojkovic
defenses: Abdulrahman Al-Safari, Mohammed Al Baqawi, Mokher Al-Rashidi, Husein Al Shuwaish, Mohanad Al-Qaydhi
midfielders: Sultan Mandash, Ricardo Ryller, Gojko Cimirot, Fashion Sakala
Forward: Anthony Nwakaeme
Al Hilal 2-2 Al Feiha
