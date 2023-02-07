The first semifinal of the 2023 Club World Cup surprised all football with the result. Al Hilal eliminated Flamengo, from Brazil, by a score of 3-2.
The Conmebol representative and Copa Libertadores champion had many problems during the match. Two penalties against and an expulsion were what catapulted what in their land they are calling a disaster.
Likewise, those directed by Ramón Díaz complained about the arbitration, but nothing stopped them from falling to the champion of the Asian continent.
Al Hilal, in addition to surprising locals and strangers, has also just made history. It will be the first team from Saudi Arabia and the third from Asia in a Club World Cup final.
The next key is between Al Ahly and Real Madrid, a Spanish team that is already used to being in these instances.
This match will be played at the Stade Moulay Abdallah stadium, in Rabat, on February 8.
Those directed by Carlo Ancelotti are on paper, the wide favorite. However, the casualties of Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois could complicate the process of the match against the African champion.
