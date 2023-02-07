By Fernando Kallas

TANGER (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal stunned Flamengo to reach the Club World Cup final with a 3-2 victory over the current Libertadores champions on Tuesday thanks to two penalties converted by Salem Al Dawsari and a point-blank shot by Argentine Luciano Vietto.

Al Dawsari opened the scoring after just 3 minutes of play, and although Pedro equalized for the Brazilians, Flamengo’s hopes were dashed when Gerson conceded a penalty and was sent off in stoppage time.

This allowed Al Dawsari to score a second, and Vietto added a third after the break, ensuring that Pedro’s late goal for Flamengo fell short.

Al Hilal, the first Saudi team to reach the Club World Cup final, will face the winner of the semi-final between Real Madrid and Al Ahly on Wednesday in Rabat.

On a cold and windy night at the Ibn Batouta stadium, which was not full, Flamengo’s Portuguese coach, Vítor Pereira, surprised, leaving former Atlético de Madrid winger Filipe Luis on the bench.

He also left out the Uruguayan Guillermo Varela, opting for a younger and more attack-oriented pair of full-backs, with Ayrton Lucas and Matheuzinho.

With Flamengo reduced to 10 men for the entire second half, Al Hilal controlled the pace and ended up scoring the third, when Al Dawsari left Vietto in excellent condition to score.

Pedro’s close-range finish in injury time was too late for Flamengo, who became the sixth Copa Libertadores champions not to advance to the World Cup final.