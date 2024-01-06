The number of orphans sponsored by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority in 20 governorates in the Arab Republic of Egypt has reached 8,365 orphans, and the value of the orphan sponsorship program in Egypt since its establishment has reached 219 million and 33 thousand and 309 dirhams.

A delegation from the Authority recently made a working visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, during which it was briefed on the humanitarian conditions of the orphans sponsored by the Authority there, followed up on their humanitarian health, social and educational conditions, and identified their needs.

The Department of Sponsorships and Orphan Affairs at the Emirates Red Crescent works to implement the directives of the Authority’s senior management regarding the necessity of following up on awareness, cultural, and professional activities and programs for orphans and their caregivers, providing the necessary services to them with a high degree of excellence, and providing them with basic life requirements.

The Authority also always seeks to expand the umbrella of the orphan sponsorship project, by supporting and supporting benefactors and sponsors who contribute a major role in strengthening the sponsorship program.