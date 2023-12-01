Riyadh (dpa)

Al-Hilal won the Riyadh Derby against its guest Al-Nasr 3-0, during the match that brought them together today, Friday, in the fifteenth round of the Saudi Football League.

Al Hilal and Al Nasr players failed to take advantage of all the opportunities they had in front of the two goals, so the first half ended in a goalless draw.

In the second half, Al-Hilal scored the lead goal through Sergej Savic in the 64th minute, and the referee canceled a goal by Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nasr player, in the 73rd minute, then Al-Hilal scored the second goal through Aleksandar Mitrovic in the last minute of the match’s regular time.

In the second minute of stoppage time for the match, Mitrovic scored his second goal and the third for Al Hilal. The third minute of stoppage time in the match saw Ali Al-Bulaihi, the Al-Hilal player, sent off.

Al-Hilal strengthened its lead in the league, raising its score to 41 points, seven points ahead of Al-Nasr, whose score stopped at 34 points in second place. With this victory, Al Hilal maintained its unbeaten record in the league this season, achieving its thirteenth victory in the league, compared to a draw in two matches.

On the other hand, this loss became Al-Nasr’s third in the league, compared to winning 11 matches and drawing one match.

The start of the match was quick for both sides, and there was no period to feel the pulse, as Al Hilal launched a dangerous attack on Al Nasr in the third minute, when the ball reached Alexander Mitrovic on the left side inside Al Nasr’s penalty area, and he shot a powerful ground ball, but it passed next to the post. left. In the next minute, Salem Al-Dosari missed the opportunity to score the lead goal, when the ball reached him inside the penalty area, and he shot a strong ball, but it went over the crossbar. In the seventh minute, Al-Hilal almost opened the scoring, when a cross ball was played from the right side, and Al-Nasr goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi tried to catch it. But it fell from his hands and bounced to Al-Dosari outside the penalty area, but he knocked the ball away from the empty goal.

After that, Al-Nasr took relatively control of the course of the match and initiated attacks on Al-Hilal’s goal, looking to score the lead goal. On the other hand, Al-Hilal retreated to the center of its field and relied on launching counter-attacks. Al-Nasr’s first dangerous attempt came in the ninth minute, when Anderson Talisca received the ball on his chest inside Al Hilal’s area, to dribble away from Mohamed Al-Breik, and then he faced Yassine Bounou, Al Hilal’s goalkeeper, who left his goal to clear the ball, so Talisca played the ball over the goalkeeper, but his ball went high. The model.

Al-Hilal almost scored the lead goal in the 14th minute, when Al-Nasr goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi made a mistake in passing the ball, and it reached Michy de Oliveira inside the penalty area, so he shot the ball directly, but Al-Aqidi caught the ball.

Al-Nasr missed the opportunity to score the first goal in the 22nd minute, when Ronaldo received the ball inside the penalty area and shot a powerful ground ball that Bono blocked brilliantly.

After that, the game became a debate between the two teams, but without posing a real threat to the goalkeepers, so the game was limited to the middle of the field.

Play remained confined to the midfield, until the referee blew the whistle at the end of the first half, forcing a goalless draw between the two teams.

At the beginning of the second half, Al-Nasr imposed its control over the course of the match, and continued its offensive attempts, looking to score the lead goal. On the other hand, Al-Hilal retreated to the center of its stadium and relied on launching counter-attacks whenever it had the opportunity.

However, the first minutes of the half did not witness any dangerous attempts on the goals, so play was confined to the midfield.

As time passed, Al-Hilal abandoned its defensive caution and exchanged Al-Nasr for attacks, looking to score the lead goal.

In the 63rd minute, Al Hilal almost opened the scoring, when Salem Al Dosari penetrated the ball from the left side and shot a ground ball that was blocked by goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aqidi.

In the 64th minute, Al Hilal scored the lead goal, when Saud Kariri passed a cross from the right side, and Sergei Savic rose to it, and met it with a powerful header that hit the net.

In the 68th minute, Al-Nasr almost equalized the score, when a pass to Ronaldo played a ball inside the penalty area, and he met it with a direct shot, but his ball hit the outside net.

In the 73rd minute, Al-Nasr scored a goal that was canceled by the referee, when Sadio Mane passed a cross from the right side, and Ronaldo met it with a direct shot into the goal, but the referee canceled the goal due to Ronaldo being offside.

Al-Nasr intensified its offensive attempts to score the equalizer, but it collided with a strong and organized defense on the part of Al-Hilal players, limiting play to the midfield.

The game remained confined to the midfield, until the last minute of the match’s regular time came, when a corner kick was played inside the Al-Nasr penalty area, and Alexander Mitrovic rose to it and met it with a powerful header, so that the ball hugged the net.

In the second minute of stoppage time for the match, Al-Hilal scored the third goal, when Sergei Savic passed the ball to reach Mitrovic, positioned to the right of the penalty area, to manipulate Al-Nasr’s defenders, before shooting a ground ball that hugged the net.

A minute later, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Al Hilal’s defender, received a red card, and the team completed the remaining time of the match with ten players.

The remaining minutes did not witness anything new, and the referee blew the whistle at the end of the match, with Al Hilal winning by three clean goals.