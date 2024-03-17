Riyadh (AFP)

Al-Hilal, the leader, continued its historic series, winning the twenty-ninth successive victory in all competitions, at the expense of its guest, Damak, in a fatal time, 2-1, in the twenty-fourth stage of the Saudi Football League.

Al-Hilal entered history on a large scale, when it beat its compatriot Al-Ittihad 2-0, in the second leg of the AFC Champions League quarter-finals, as it became the first team to win 28 consecutive victories, ahead of the Welsh New Saints, who achieved 27 in a row between August 14, 2016 and December 30, 2016. When he broke a record achieved by the Dutch Ajax “26 consecutive victories” between 1971 and 1972.

Al-Hilal equalized with the Welsh team between September 25, 2023 and March 8, 2024, in a series that began with a victory over Al-Jabalain in the King’s Cup, leading to a victory in the last stage of the league over Al-Riyadh 3-1.

After repeating its victory over Al-Ittihad in Jeddah (also winning the first leg 2-0), the team of Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus was the only team with this record, and then strengthened it with its seventeenth successive victory in the league, maintaining the 12-point difference that separates it from its rival Al-Nasr, which won over Al-Ahly 1- 0.

Al Hilal struggled to win, as it waited until the 79th minute to open the scoring through Salem Al Dosari, but Damak was equal in the 86th minute through Croatian Domagoj Antolic.

Damak suffered a blow when Dhari Al-Anzi was sent off in the 88th minute, after a violent intervention on the Brazilian Delgado, who himself scored the fatal winning goal in the third minute of stoppage time.

In the absence of French striker Karim Benzema due to injury, Al-Ittihad, the defending champion, regained its balance after the continental disappointment, and achieved a major victory outside its home base at the expense of Al-Fateh, with a score of 4-2.

The Moroccan Union quartet, Abdel Razzaq Hamdallah, scored “39 from a penalty kick and 77”, and the Portuguese Jota “4 + 45” and Ahmed Al-Ghamdi “64”, while Salem Al-Najdi “6” and Saad Al-Shurafa scored “66” for Al-Fateh.

Al-Ittihad, which completed the match with ten players, starting in the 77th minute, after Mad Allah Al-Olayan was sent off for receiving the second warning, raised its score to 43 points in fourth place, while Al-Fateh’s score froze at 31 points in ninth place.

The goalless draw decided Al-Raed’s match against its guest, Al-Taawoun, in the “Qassim Derby”, and Al-Taawoun raised its score to 43 points in fifth place, while Al-Raed’s score now stands at 24 points in thirteenth place.