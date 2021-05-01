Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Al Hilal Saudi Arabia survived the early exit from the AFC Champions League, thanks to the Romanian Regicamp, his former coach who is currently leading Al-Ahly of Saudi Arabia. Qualifying last within the best seconds of the five groups.

The Romanian Rijikamp, ​​who leads Saudi Al-Ahly, trained Al-Hilal and led him to the final of the AFC Champions League, before losing in a dramatic way in 2014, to return part of the debt after these years to the capital’s team. In the last edition of the group stage, after its ranks were swept by the Corona virus, which led to the cancellation of its results before the last round meeting, despite not losing any match at the time.

The current situation of Hilal did not please his fans much, despite qualifying with such difficulty in a group that seemed within reach at the beginning of the journey, but he suffered tremors, most notably a four-way loss in front of the independence of Tajikistan, the newcomer to the continental championship. Al Hilal Saudi Arabia suffers from instability at the level of the technical staff this season, after the departure of Romanian Razvan Lucescu due to the decline in results, while Brazilian Rogiero Micali did not present his credentials convincingly with the team in the Champions League.

In the round of 16, the Saudi Hilal faces the Iranian independence team, while the Saudi victory meets the Iranian Tractor, the Iranian Persepolis meets the independence of Tajikistan, and Sharjah plays with Al-Wehda.