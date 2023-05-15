And the capital club announced on Sunday that Emiliano, Dias’s son, will take over the supervision duties of the first team.

Al-Hilal saved its season by winning the King’s Cup title at the expense of Al-Wahda on penalties, after losing the AFC Champions League title by losing to Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds, and occupying fourth place in the Saudi League, by a large margin from leaders Al-Ittihad.

Al-Hilal said in his accounts on social networking sites that Emiliano Dias will lead the technical helm for Al-Azraq “during the remaining matches of the current sports season, after the club’s management agreed to leave Argentine Ramon Dias to his country to stand by his family, after a traffic accident, which resulted in a death.” And two injuries, during the month of March.

Emiliano will lead the “leader” in his upcoming match against Al-Ittihad on Tuesday, then the matches of Dhamak, Al-Adalah, Abha and Al-Raed, noting that Al-Hilal has 49 points in fourth place, 13 points behind Al-Ittihad.

Touching farewell

Dias, whose contract with the club expires next June, bid farewell to the players and wrote a message to the Al Hilal fans on his account on “Instagram”, in which he said:

• “I came here to face a professional challenge and it has become a part of my life.”

• “I always felt that this group of players were like my children, so I thank you for all the moments we spent together.”

• “I will forever carry in my heart the treatment I received from the people of this country.”

Dias, 63, led Al-Hilal for two periods, the first between 2016 and 2018 and the second starting from 2022, during which he won the league title twice, finished runner-up in the AFC Champions League twice, and reached the final of the last Club World Cup against Real Madrid, Spain.

It is noteworthy that Emiliano Dias led Al-Hilal in its match against Al-Ettifaq last March in the league, and achieved a 3-0 victory over it.