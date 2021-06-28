Khartoum (WAM)

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority, in coordination with the UAE Embassy in Sudan, provided 20 tons of dates to a number of humanitarian organizations working in Khartoum, to be distributed to families and school students in the regions of Blue Nile, South Kordofan and Darfur states.

Hamad Mohammed Hamid Al Junaibi, the country’s ambassador to the Republic of Sudan, said – on this occasion – the UAE and Sudan have strong historical brotherly relations in all fields, and within the framework of the state’s keenness to support food supply programs in brotherly Sudan, this shipment was sent to the beneficiaries in the Sudanese states before The fall season is coming, as these areas are famous for the abundance of monsoon rains, which impedes access to them.”

For his part, Fahd Abdul Rahman bin Sultan, Deputy Secretary-General for Development and International Cooperation at the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, explained that this shipment comes within the UAE’s firm approach in supporting brotherly and friendly countries and contributing to providing their needs, especially in the field of food. He said that “the Commission” has close cooperative relations with a number of regional and international humanitarian organizations, which qualified it to establish strong partnerships with them in a number of areas facing humanitarian challenges due to food shortages. For its part, a number of humanitarian organizations working in Khartoum expressed their deep thanks and appreciation to the UAE for supporting its plans and strengthening its capabilities in facing all circumstances, and they valued the efforts of the Emirates Red Crescent and its humanitarian initiatives.