Yesterday, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority opened a temporary field camp of 50 tents that can accommodate 300 people, equipped with beds, blankets, solar lighting and food parcels, in order to provide the necessary shelter for the afflicted and affected by the earthquake in Syria. The inauguration was attended by Chargé d’Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Damascus, Abdul Hakim Al Nuaimi, Acting Secretary General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Hammoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, and a number of officials. Abdul Hakim Al-Nuaimi said: “The assistance provided by the UAE is still continuing, in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership, as part of Operation (The Gallant Knight 2), and the first temporary shelter area was opened, which was established according to the data and data issued by the competent authorities, in cooperation with the Red Crescent. Emirati, to be a temporary shelter for the most affected families, and there will be other shelter areas later. For his part, the head of the Emirates Red Crescent delegation in Syria, Muhammad Khamis Al-Kaabi, said, “The delegation in Syria continues to provide all forms of support to those affected by the earthquake,” pointing out that “the opening of the temporary field camp for the people came according to the highest standards, where their conditions are monitored.” and provide them with all their basic needs.

