Neymar’s team loses ground, Al Ittihad takes advantage of this by taking home the 3 points against Al Fateh and taking first place for an evening

Francesco Albanesi

On the seventh day of the Saudi Pro League, the top changes. Al Hilal was held to a 1-1 draw by the tenacious Damac of Cosmin Contra, with Neymar devouring two goals in front of goal and Bono making the omelette on the occasion of the opponent’s equaliser. Thus, it was Al Ittihad who took advantage of the situation and, without Benzema and Hamdallah (injured), clung to an extraordinary N’Golo Kante (goal and assist) to beat Al Fateh 2-1. While waiting for Al Ahli, playing tomorrow against Ronaldo, Nuno Espirito Santo’s team leads with 18 points.

the others — Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq overcame Al Tai twice and won with a pyrotechnic 4-3 thanks to braces from Wijnaldum and Dembelè. Barrow’s Al Taawon remains at the top (third) thanks to the 2-1 success against Al Raed. First Arab goal for Ferreira Carrasco, who after debuting with an assist led Al Shabab (banega’s brace) to a 4-1 victory against Al Hazem, last with 3 points. See also F1, Ferrari double in Bahrain. Leclerc-Sainz, Verstappen retired

Damac-Al Hilal 1-1 — Neymar is confirmed from the 1st minute, with Neves initially starting from the bench. Al Hilal plays the game, former AC Milan Cosmin Contra’s Damac takes care of the counterattack. A plot that works given that Bono is alerted several times, saving in the first half on Chafai’s header. A Brazilian is responsible for unlocking it, it’s not Neymar but Malcom, the sixth center in these first seven championship appearances. The former Lecce player Ceesay withstands the attack against Koulibaly, scoring several times. Mitrovic isn’t on the day, while Milinkovic is inspired: in the second half the Serbian gives a chocolate to Neymar, who sends it wide in front of the goal. The former PSG player is still out of condition, and you can see it on the second chance he had in front of the goalkeeper: lob and the ball goes out. Damac made it 1-1 in the 68th minute with Stanciu on a free kick: Bono was fooled by a harmless trajectory onto his post and condemned Al Hilal to leave two points at the final whistle. Neymar – who appeared very nervous – and his teammates still remain unbeaten but slip to second place, thanks to the victory of their rivals Al Ittihad. See also Millionaires and Santa Fe, total failure in the League: Pereira goes to the final

Al Ittihad – Al Fateh 2-1 — Without Benzema and Hamdallah, Al Ittihad physiologically loses danger in attack. And also balances. Luiz Felipe is confirmed in defense, but the former Lazio player is the author of some blunders and several fouls, sanctioned by Daniele Orsato, referee of the match. At the half hour mark, Al Fateh took the lead with captain Saadane, completely lost by the yellow and black defense and able to squeeze the ball into the goal. The home team’s reaction was not long in coming: in the 38th minute Kante recovered the ball, missed a man and fed the equalizer to Romarinho. Seven minutes pass and the comeback is completed, this time with a signature goal from the French world champion who places a right-footed shot into the top corner – with the help of the crossbar – to seal the 2-1. The result does not change in the second 45 minutes, with Al Ittihad focusing on the matter, confirming that they are the best defense in the championship with 5 goals conceded. See also Jürgen Klopp launched strong taunts at the Qatar World Cup and the journalists