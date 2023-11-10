Neymar, Saudi Al-Hilal forward was discharged from hospital this Saturday after undergoing surgery for a torn cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee, and will begin rehabilitation “in the coming days,” reported the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The doctor of the Brazilian team, Rodrigo Lasmar, He evaluated shirt number 10 again and noted “the good evolution” of the footballer in the postoperative period, after which he decided to discharge him.

The therapy

Neymar, 31, underwent surgery last Thursday at the Mater Dei Hospital, in the city of Belo Horizonte, and since then he remained hospitalized.

Now he will begin a long recovery process, lasting no less than six months, through physiotherapy sessions, according to the CBF in a statement.

The former player of Santos, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) He was injured on October 17 during the South American qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup against Uruguay, in Montevideo.

Neymar was seriously injured.

The Canarinha star accidentally sprained his knee in the first half and left the field in tears.

Your team, the Al Hilal, has made a decision with the Brazilian and did not register him for the next competitions.

The Saudi media Arriyadiyah published that the team decided to suspend Neymar’s registration and also reported that Jorge Jesus He wants a left back this winter market.

