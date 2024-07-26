Riyadh (dpa)

Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia lost to South African Sundowns 1-2 in a friendly match between them as part of the Saudi team’s camp currently being held in Austria.

Sundowns took the lead in the 53rd minute through Lucas Ribeiro, before Aleksandar Mitrovic quickly equalised for Al Hilal from a penalty kick in the 58th minute, before the South African team returned to the lead again through Modiba in the 64th minute.

Al Hilal entered the match with a strong attacking force, with a lineup consisting of Yassine Bounou, Hassan Timbakti, Khalifa Al Dosari, Lodi, Hamad Al Yami, Nasser Al Dosari, Mohammed Kano, Salem Al Dosari, Sergej Savic, Michael and Mitrovic.

It is noteworthy that Al Hilal has two friendlies remaining in its camp, as it will play against Como on the 29th of this month before meeting Udinese on the 3rd of next August.

Al Hilal will start its new season by facing Al Ahli on the 13th of next month in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final in Abha.