The Emirates Red Crescent Authority launched the “Water Supply Campaign” to reduce the repercussions of the summer season inside and outside the country.

The campaign targets needy families, working classes, and groups involved in hard work in light of the high temperatures.

At the local level, the campaign pays special attention to the targeted segments and categories by providing logistical equipment that protects them from the scorching sun and helps them avoid any health repercussions resulting from high temperatures, represented by providing umbrellas for workers, containers to keep water cool, and health packages. Externally, the initiative includes drilling wells, providing water tanks, and devices to produce water from the air.

The Red Crescent Authority confirmed in a statement today that the campaign is an extension of the qualitative initiatives undertaken by the Authority inside and outside the country, and embodies its interest in human life, health, and protecting people from natural factors and their repercussions, and preserving their human dignity. It said that the importance of the initiative stems from the fact that it comes in light of rising temperatures worldwide, as a result of climate change and global warming.

She pointed out that she has completed her arrangements and taken the steps and measures necessary to achieve the initiative’s goals, by attracting more partners to join its activities and thus expanding the umbrella of beneficiaries locally and abroad. She said that the initiative will add a new dimension and a qualitative leap in terms of providing water sources in countries that suffer from a shortage of this vital facility. Therefore, she looks forward to the contribution of benefactors and donors in these vital projects, which are considered among the most important works of charitable endowments, which is the basic pillar on which the UAE’s charitable and humanitarian edifice was founded. She added that endowment projects will remain an important tributary to enhance the path of goodness and giving witnessed by the country.