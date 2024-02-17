The Emirates Red Crescent Authority launched the “Giving Caravan” for community service, to provide comprehensive humanitarian care to the segments it targets in the Commodity City. The activities of the caravan include providing a number of humanitarian and community services to the public over the course of three days, including the health aspect, which includes 20 specialized clinics offering their medical programs free of charge to the public, in addition to 15 government and private agencies offering their services to the targeted people in various fields, in addition to 72 productive families provided by the Authority. The Red Crescent has outlets to display and sell its products, and thus the proceeds go back to helping these families meet their needs and improve their lives. The convoy also includes educational and awareness-raising activities and the distribution of medical devices and supplies to people with chronic diseases.

In his speech during the inauguration of the convoy activities, the Director of the Red Crescent Center in the Al Dhafra Region, Mohammed Jassim Al Mazrouei, said: “We saw that this initiative should be comprehensive and diverse, so it should be accompanied by other activities, represented in providing material and in-kind assistance and medical devices to the targeted people, and to achieve this goal efficiently, effectively and in an institutional manner.” A field survey was conducted in the area targeted by the campaign to identify the actual needs of the people, determine priorities and meet the necessary requirements, especially in the areas included in the campaign, and an ambitious plan was developed to strengthen these areas.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the “Giving Caravan” comes as an extension of the previous campaigns carried out by the Authority in the Al Dhafra region in recent years, which achieved great success in achieving the aspirations of the people of the region, supporting them and providing their humanitarian needs, which prompted the Authority to move forward with this approach that establishes a new phase of expansion and spread. For the Authority’s programs on the local scene.

He added: “We anticipate a new era of humanitarian giving and giving on the local scene, which requires concerted and unified efforts to achieve our noble goals, and we can only praise the efforts of partners from institutions, local bodies and individuals in making the caravan’s activities a success.”