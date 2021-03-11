Riyadh (dpa)

Hilal jumped to the top of the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Football League (Saudi Professional League) by defeating its host Al Wahda 4-2, today (Thursday), in the 23rd stage of the competition.

Al-Hilal raised its score to 45 points, at the top of the standings, by goal difference from Al-Shabab, who is in second place with the same score, while Al-Wehda’s balance stagnated at 27 points in the fourteenth place.

Al-Wahda advanced through Kosovo Nyakati in the 15th minute, before Frenchman Baftimbi Gomez equalized for Hilal from a penalty kick in the 35th minute.

Luciano Vito scored the second goal for Hilal in the 36th minute, before Niakati returned and equalized for the unit in the 40th minute, and Gomez ensured that Hilal scored the third and fourth goals in the 55th and 77th minutes.