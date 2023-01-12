Leo Messi has returned to activity with PSG. The Argentine star, after reaching the World Cup with his team, resumed the route with the team from the capital of France and did so in a leading way, with an excellent goal, his first in 2023, which serves as a clear statement of intentions. The soccer star is in full sport and that makes the Sheikhs’ team a weighty threat.
The left-hander is today, without a doubt, the best footballer on the planet once again, it is an unquestionable fact, which is why PSG is doing everything in its power to complete his renewal, however, he has appeared in the On the way to the Qatari sheikhs, the powerful Arab sheikhs, as Al Hilal, the rival team of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, is preparing Leo Messi for the juiciest contract in the history of sports.
International press affirms that the Arab group is totally willing to present the best contract in sport to the Argentine, the not inconsiderable salary of 300 million euros per year as long as he joins the squad as a free agent next summer market. An offer that is eight times higher than what PSG offers and that exceeds by 100 million those received by Cristiano Ronaldo, being the most lucrative contract in the history of football, which deserves the best footballer of all time.
#Hilal #sign #Leo #Messi
