Title holder Al Hilal seems to be an extraordinary candidate to achieve a fifth consecutive victory when it visits Al Kholood on Saturday in the fifth round of the Saudi Football League, while its direct pursuer Al Ittihad has the opportunity to regain the winning streak when it hosts Al Khaleej on Friday.

At King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, Al Hilal seems to be in a strong position to continue its perfect record in all competitions since the beginning of the season and achieve its eighth consecutive victory, and prepare to host the Iraqi police next Tuesday, in the second round of the AFC Champions League for the elite, before its trip to Jeddah to face Al Ahli on the fifth of next month.

Al Hilal, who are leading with 12 points, enter the match with high morale, after their big win over their previous rivals Al Ittihad 3-1 in the fourth round, then reaching the last 16 of the King’s Cup competition by beating Al Bukayriyah 1-0.

Al Hilal has the strongest attack in the league, having scored 12 goals, and it is also the team with the most ball possession, at 63.8%.

On the other hand, the twelfth team, which will meet Al Hilal for the first time in the league, hopes to build on its first win this season, when it defeated Al Wahda 1-0 in the fourth round, and stand up to the leaders.

In the second, Al-Ittihad has the opportunity to return to the winning track, after its heavy loss to Al-Hilal 1-3, when it receives Al-Khaleej, the thirteenth, “Friday”, in the opening of the stage.

Al Ittihad regained its confidence by reaching the last 16 of the Cup after defeating Al Ain 3-0 on Tuesday, and is trying to consolidate its complex with Al Khaleej, which it has never defeated in the league, as well as the shaken morale of its guest, who exited the Cup with a heavy loss to Al Tai 2-5.

Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Khaleej 12 times in the league, with three draws, while it lost once, which was on penalties, in the King’s Cup in 2013.

Al-Ittihad hopes to achieve its fourth victory in the league to take sole second place, even if temporarily, and tighten the noose on its partners, Al-Shabab and Al-Ettifaq, who will conclude the stage by facing Al-Raed and Al-Taawoun, respectively.

In turn, Al-Ahly, ranked sixth, aims to heal its wounds and reconcile with its fans, after its exit from the Cup, following its surprising defeat against Al-Jandal (first division) 1-2, when it visits its partner Al-Qadisiyah, ranked seventh, on Friday, seeking to correct its course after the goalless draw against Al-Akhdoud in the last stage, and exiting the match against Al-Shabab before that without points.

Al-Ahly’s match against Al-Qadisiyah will be a rehearsal for its summit match against its host, Al-Wasl of the Emirates, next Monday in the second round of the AFC Champions League for the elite, before hosting Al-Hilal next Saturday.

His German coach, Matthias Jaissle, said: “He is aware of the size of the challenges facing him, but he is confident in the team’s ability to overcome this difficult stage.”

“The players are working hard in training and are determined to give their best in the upcoming matches,” he added.

The coming weeks will be crucial for Yaisleh’s future with Al-Ahly, as the results of the upcoming matches will determine the extent of his continuation in leading the team.

Al-Nassr hopes to continue its strong start with its new Italian coach, Stefano Pioli, the successor to the Portuguese Luis Castro who was dismissed from his position, when it hosts Al-Wahda on Friday.

Pioli started his career with Al-Nassr with a big win over host Al-Ettifaq 3-0 in the league, before leading them to a 2-1 win over host Al-Hazem in the local cup competition. He is seeking the third in a row before hosting Qatari Al-Rayyan next Monday in the second round of the continental competition.

On the other hand, Al-Wehda is looking for its second win this season, and its first after two consecutive losses, to improve its position on the standings, as it occupies the fourteenth place with 4 points. On Saturday, Al-Fateh will also play against Al-Akhdoud, Al-Orouba against Damac, and on Sunday, Al-Fayhaa against Al-Riyadh.