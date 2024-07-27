Al Hilal, one of the most powerful clubs in Saudi Arabia, has not lost sight of Vitor Roque and continues to advance in the negotiations to complete his signing. A week ago, the newspaper SPORT had already indicated the clear interest of the Saudi team in reinforcing its attack with a young European talent, and the chosen one is the Brazilian forward of FC Barcelona.
In the last few hours, new information has emerged from Saudi Arabia that reinforces Al Hilal’s interest in Vitor Roque. Various portals claim that not only are they interested in the player’s situation, but that FC Barcelona would be in favour of a transfer during this summer market.
Al Hilal manager Jorge Jesus would be delighted to sign Vitor Roque, a young striker who has been a full international for Brazil. Roque is currently struggling to get quality minutes under Hansi Flick at Barça. In addition, the Catalan club are still looking to make a significant sale this summer to secure the necessary cash flow and be able to enter the market with guarantees.
Barça are facing the possibility of a transfer of Vitor Roque valued at 30 million euros fixed, plus 31 million in variables. The offer from Saudi Arabia would far exceed the initial 30 million, which would allow the Blaugrana club to recover part of its investment in the young striker.
Al Hilal had already sounded out the deal a few days ago and have now returned to the fray following rumours that Vitor Roque was being considered by teams such as Brazilian side Corinthians, Betis and Sevilla in the Spanish La Liga. However, the player’s agent, André Cury, was quick to deny the possibility of Roque returning to Brazilian football.
Al Hilal’s interest in Vitor Roque is a reflection of its strategy to strengthen its squad with young international talents. Meanwhile, FC Barcelona is evaluating the offer as an opportunity to improve its financial situation. In the coming days, negotiations are expected to continue and a beneficial agreement for all parties involved can be reached.
