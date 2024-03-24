The Emirates Red Crescent Authority continued to implement its Ramadan programs in Pakistan, and provide continuous humanitarian support to the needy and needy in many regions of this country, in order to help them provide for the needs of their families during the holy month.

The Authority’s office in Pakistan implemented a project to distribute 800 food baskets in the Balochistan region, which included the areas of “Basni”, “Gwadar” and “Panjgur”, with the aim of relieving the needy families in these areas, and within the framework of the path of goodness and giving that the UAE is pursuing in various countries. All over the world, under the directives of the wise leadership, and the Authority’s efforts to expand the implementation of its humanitarian projects in brotherly and friendly countries, to reach the largest possible number of people in need and meet their basic needs.

Before the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority launched its seasonal Ramadan campaign, under the slogan “Ramadan is Continuous Giving,” which benefits about 1.8 million people in the UAE and in 44 countries around the world.

The Authority’s programs include breaking the fast, zakat al-Fitr, Eid clothing, Ramadan food, and breaking the fast. Its initial cost is about 37 million and 606 thousand and 500 dirhams, as the Authority strengthened its Ramadan programs this year to limit the repercussions of the prevailing humanitarian conditions in many countries.