Khartoum (dpa)

Al-Hilal of Sudan defeated Al-Ahly of Egypt 1-0 today, Saturday, in the second round of Group B of the African Champions League. Maccabi Liliu scored the only goal of the match for Al-Hilal in the 53rd minute.

The match saw Macabe Lilio miss an opportunity to score the second goal, after he missed a penalty kick in the 66th minute.

Al-Hilal scored its first three points in the group, after losing in the first round against Sun Downs of South Africa, leaders in the standings, to occupy second place behind it. On the other hand, Al-Ahly lost its first match in the tournament, after its match against Al-Qattan was postponed in the last round, due to its participation in the Club World Cup in Morocco, in which it finished fourth. Al-Hilal tried to impose its style of play during the first minutes and surprise Al-Ahly with an early goal, but it did not succeed in that. Al-Ahly launched its first attack against Al-Hilal after seven minutes, when Hussein Al-Shahat hit a powerful ball creeping from inside the penalty area, but it barely passed near the left post.

With the passage of time, the two teams shared control of the course of the game, but without real chances on the goals.

Macabe Lilibo, Al-Hilal player, tried to try his luck with a shot from outside the penalty area, but the ball reached Mohamed El-Shennawy, Al-Ahly goalkeeper.

A new opportunity arose for Al-Hilal through Lamine Jargo, who hit a powerful ball from the left of the penalty area, but it was saved by goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Shennawy.

The final minutes passed without witnessing anything new, and the first half ended in a goalless draw.

With the start of the second half, Al-Hilal continued to pressure its opponent to score a goal against Al-Shennawi, while Al-Ahly exchanged attacks.

In the 54th minute, Al-Hilal scored the first goal through Maccabi Lilio from a direct free kick, which was carried out powerfully in the net of Al-Shennawi, scoring the goal of progress for his team. Al-Hilal became the most dominant and possessed the ball, and succeeded in obtaining a penalty kick in the 65th minute, after Wali Al-Din Khadr was obstructed inside the penalty area by Hamdi Fathi.

Al-Hilal did not succeed in adding the second goal, after Al-Shennawi blocked the blow that Lilio carried out, missing him, the opportunity to advance. In the last minutes, Al-Hilal defended its progress and retreated to its penalty area for fear of conceding a goal, while Al-Ahly tried to avoid losing and exit the match, even with a tie point, to no avail.