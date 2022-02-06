It ends 6-1 for Jardim’s team. On Tuesday at 11.30 pm Palmeiras will face the Egyptians of Al-Ahly, while at the same time the following day it will be the turn of the English against the boys of the former Monaco coach
Leonardo Jardim’s Al-Hilal will be Chelsea’s opponent in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup. The Arabs, champions of the Asian Champions League, presented themselves to Tuchel in a formidable way, defeating the hosts of Al-Jazira, who won the championship of the host country, the United Arab Emirates. Diaby’s goal (14 ‘) deceives the spectators of Mohammed Bin Zayed, because the Saudi monologue begins from the half hour. The tie was signed in the 36th minute by Odion Ighalo, former Udinese and Manchester United, who celebrated his debut with the new team in the best possible way. The comeback was only served four minutes later with Matheus Pereira’s goal. Upon returning from the locker room, Jardim’s team extends further and locks the qualification, with goals from Kanno (57 ‘) and Al-Dossari (77’). In the final, the former Porto Marega also took part in the 88th minute and Carrillo on a penalty kick in the second minute of recovery: it ended 6-1.
THE SEMIFINALS
The picture of the semifinals is therefore completed, when the champions of Europe and South America come into play. Palmeiras will face Egypt’s Al-Ahly on Tuesday at 11.30pm, while Chelsea will play Al-Hilal at the same time the next day. Also on Wednesday at 20:30 there will be the final for fifth place, between Al-Jazira and Monterrey. On Saturday 12 February the competitions that will assign the third place (20:00) and the trophy (23:30).
