Leonardo Jardim’s Al-Hilal will be Chelsea’s opponent in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup. The Arabs, champions of the Asian Champions League, presented themselves to Tuchel in a formidable way, defeating the hosts of Al-Jazira, who won the championship of the host country, the United Arab Emirates. Diaby’s goal (14 ‘) deceives the spectators of Mohammed Bin Zayed, because the Saudi monologue begins from the half hour. The tie was signed in the 36th minute by Odion Ighalo, former Udinese and Manchester United, who celebrated his debut with the new team in the best possible way. The comeback was only served four minutes later with Matheus Pereira’s goal. Upon returning from the locker room, Jardim’s team extends further and locks the qualification, with goals from Kanno (57 ‘) and Al-Dossari (77’). In the final, the former Porto Marega also took part in the 88th minute and Carrillo on a penalty kick in the second minute of recovery: it ended 6-1.