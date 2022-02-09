AL HILAL

The Asian champion team is not the first time it has reached the Club World Cup. Two years ago they already won the highest Asian title and faced Flamengo in those semis, who ended up defeating them 3-1. The Saudi Arabian team hopes to improve their image and continue to grow as a club and why not give Chelsea a scare.

Ace to follow: Ighalo. The former player, among others, of Manchester United or Granada, is the highest reference of the Asian team.