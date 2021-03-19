Riyadh (AFP)

Al-Hilal hopes to stick to the top of the Saudi Football League, when it receives Al-Qadisiyah tomorrow, Saturday, in the 24th stage, under great pressure from young people.

Al-Hilal tops the standings with 45 points, with a goal difference from Al-Shabab Al-Thani, while Al-Qadisiyah ranks eighth with 31 points.

Al-Hilal was topped by 6 stages during which it moved between the runner-up and the third place, taking advantage of its great victory in the last stage over Al-Wehda 4-2 and Al-Shabab’s loss to Al-Ittihad 1-2.

Al-Hilal is looking forward to achieving its fourth successive victory at the expense of Al-Qadisiyah, as it enters the meeting in almost complete ranks after the return of some of its injured players, which will give him a strong addition.

Al-Qadisiyah will not be an easy opponent against Al-Hilal, as he intends to reconcile with his fans after leaving the King’s Cup quarter-finals at the hands of Al-Taawon (1-2).

Al-Qadisiyah coach Youssef Al-Mannai said on the eve of the match that when Al-Hilal is high he plays with all his strength, unlike the midfield teams, he is technically investing ecstasy in the stadium.

The Tunisian coach added: We will play with all strength to appear in front of him well, as is the habit of Qadisiyah in big confrontations.

For their part, young people realize that there is no room for wasting points if they want to continue to compete for the title, when they receive cooperation in a difficult and important match for both teams on Saturday night.

Al-Shabab will enter the match in search of the complete mark that guarantees them to remain a partner of Hilal in the lead, or to be alone with it in the event that the latter stumbles.

The task will not be easy against the fourth cooperation, who is armed with high spirits, after qualifying for the semi-finals of the King’s Cup at the expense of Al-Qadisiyah (2-1).

Al-Ittihad is running its “Saturday” match against its leading host, with shaky spirits, after leaving the King’s Cup, while he plays in the absence of many of its players due to injury.

Al Ittihad is still at the center of the title fight, as it is only 4 points behind Al Hilal and Al Shabab.

For his part, Al Raed Al Tenth is looking for his fourth victory in the last 5 matches.

Al-Nasr, who is eager to qualify for the semi-finals of the Cup, is looking for victory when it faces Al-Batin on Saturday evening.

Sixth-placed Al-Nasr will miss the efforts of its Argentine star Betty Martinis, Khaled Al-Ghanem, and Ayman Yahya due to injury.

On the other hand, the eleventh sub-national hopes to regain their balance after losing their last in the league to Al-Fateh (0-2), in addition to leaving the cup quarter-finals against Al-Faisaly (1-2).

In the other matches, “Saturday” Al-Ahly meets Al-Fateh, Al-Itifaq and Al-Faisaly, while the phase ends Sunday with the matches of Abha with Damak, and Al-Ain with Al-Wehdah.