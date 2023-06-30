The Emirates Red Crescent Authority, within the framework of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2” launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense, organized a special celebration on the second day of Eid Al-Adha, aimed at bringing joy to the hearts of nearly 100 children from orphans and cancer patients in the Syrian governorate of Lattakia. This was in the games hall in the “Orange Mall” commercial center in the governorate.

This humanitarian initiative, which was established in cooperation with the “Syrian Arab Red Crescent”, comes within the framework of the UAE’s continuous humanitarian and relief efforts to alleviate the suffering of the affected families after the earthquake of February 6, and to stand by the Syrian brothers in their current circumstances.

Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, head of the delegation of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, in Syria, said that this humanitarian initiative aims to share the joy of the holiday with orphans and children with cancer, to spread happiness and joy in them and give them the opportunity to celebrate the holiday as their peers, pointing out that the event is a continuation of the initiatives of the UAE. In providing psychological and moral support to these segments, which started from the first day of launching Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”.

In her turn, Ruba Hussein, the secretary of the Sawary Society, expressed her thanks to the United Arab Emirates, which sowed joy in the hearts of children who were in dire need of it after the harsh conditions they were subjected to, foremost of which was the loss of their parents.

The children included in the humanitarian initiative expressed their joy and joy in celebrating Eid Al-Adha with the members of the Emirates Red Crescent and its Syrian counterpart teams, expressing their thanks to the UAE for its continuous efforts in supporting them and standing by them.

It is worth noting that “Operation Gallant Knight 2” is one of the most important forms of the UAE’s support for the Syrian people under the directives of the wise leadership, during which 186 aircraft and four ships loaded with basic foodstuffs, medicines and medical supplies were flown, as part of its efforts to enhance the recovery phase for the benefit of the brotherly Syrian people.