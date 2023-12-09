Riyadh (AFP)

Al-Hilal continued its successive victories, raising it to nine, when it defeated its host Al-Ta’i 2-1, at the opening of the sixteenth stage of the Saudi Football League, while Al-Nasr regained its balance with a major victory over Al-Riyadh 4-1.

In the first match at Prince Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Jalawi Stadium in Hail, Al Hilal’s double came in the first half from Salem Al-Dosari (20) and Serbian Alexander Mitrovic (30 from a penalty kick), raising his score to 14 goals, in second place on the list. Top scorers, two goals behind Al-Nasr’s Portuguese international striker Cristiano Ronaldo, the leader, and Tariq Mohammed scored the goal of honor for the home team “45”.

It is the fourteenth victory for Al-Hilal this season, and it is the only one that has not tasted loss yet in the league in its quest to regain the title from Al-Ittihad Jeddah, and raised its score to 44 points, maintaining a seven-point gap against its direct pursuer, Al-Nasr, while Al-Taei’s score froze at 17 points. In twelfth place.

In the second, at Marsul Park Stadium in Riyadh, Ronaldo led his Al-Nasr team to quickly regain its balance after losing the “derby” to Al-Hilal, by beating its guest, Riyadh, 4-1.

Ronaldo opened the scoring (31), and made the second for his compatriot Otavio (45), and Brazilian Anderson Talisca added a brace (67 and 94), while Jamaican Andre Gray (68) scored the goal for Riyadh, and Ronaldo topped the list of most contributors in the league (24) by scoring 16 goals with… Eight assists.

