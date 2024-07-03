Jeddah (dpa)

Al-Hilal Club announced the list of friendly matches it will play in preparation for the new season of the Saudi Professional League.

The list of matches that Al Hilal will play includes 5 friendly matches from July 19 to August 3. Al Hilal will start its friendlies on July 19 by facing SC Wiener Neustadt of Austria, before facing Al Arabi of Qatar three days later, and after three more days it will face Sundowns of South Africa.

Al Hilal will meet Como 1907 of Italy on July 29, before closing the curtain on its friendly matches with a strong match against Udinese of Italy on August 3.